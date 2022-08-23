Kirinyaga IEBC officer Geoffrey Gitobu dies under mysterious circumstances

Officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Kirinyaga have been thrown into mourning following the mysterious death of their colleague, Mr Geoffrey Gitobu.

Mr Gitobu, the Gichugu Constituency returning officer, collapsed on Monday and died.

He left to Nanyuki over the weekend to visit his family when he met his death.

The officer reportedly dropped dead outside the Laikipia IEBC offices where he had gone to print some documents.

His colleagues said they learnt of Mr Gitobu’s demise with great shock.

Humble and hard-working

They said they were yet to come to terms with the sudden death of a man they described as humble and hard-working.

Kirinyaga IEBC Elections Manager Jane Gitonga confirmed that the officer had passed away.

"It is with profound sadness that I announce the sudden demise of our dear colleague and friend, Mr Geoffrey Gitobu, senior election officer in Gichugu Constituency, who collapsed and died today (Monday) at 2pm. Post-mortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death," said Ms Gitonga.

She promised to give comprehensive details once it is established what really happened to the officer.

"Let us pray to the almighty God to grant the family and us, the IEBC family, solace and grace during this difficult period," Ms Gitonga said.

