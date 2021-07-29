Four get death sentence for violent robbery

Four men were on Wednesday sentenced to hang by a Wang'uru court in Kirinyaga County after they were found guilty of robbery with violence.

Isaak Kariuki, Kennedy Gachoki, James Gitonga and Christopher Bundi had been accused that on July 1, 2018 at Ndindiruku village they violently robbed a businesswoman, Margaret Wanjiku Mwangi, of 200,000 and shot her dead.

Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutiso said the evidence adduced in court proved beyond any reasonable doubt that the suspects committed the capital offence and ordered that they be hanged.

The trader was at work when the suspects, who were armed with AK-47 assault rifles, raided her shop and attacked her. They commanded the trader to hand over all the cash she had and she obliged.

However, the gangsters sprayed bullets on her as they fled with their loot, killing her on the spot.

Following the robbery, police pursued the gunmen and caught them. They were locked up at the local police station and charged.

The magistrate said the accused persons committed a very serious crime whose penalty upon conviction is death.

In defense, the suspects said they were remorseful and urged the court to be lenient when delivering the judgement against them.