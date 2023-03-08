Four arrested for polluting rivers in Kirinyaga County

Four people were on Wednesday arrested for allegedly endangering the lives of thousands of residents by polluting Nyamindi and Thiba rivers in Kirinyaga County.

The suspects who own residential and commercial buildings were accused of discharging raw sewage into the two major rivers, which residents depend on for domestic use and irrigation.

The suspects were taken to Kerugoya police station where they were locked up, pending charging in court.

The arrest comes after Governor Anne Waiguru warned owners of buildings against disposing of untreated effluent into the rivers.

Ms Waiguru has further directed the Department of Environment, Energy, Climate Change, Natural Resources, Water and Irrigation Services to undertake cleaning of the rivers and other water sources.

She asked the residents to remain vigilant and report cases of sewer lines directed into rivers.

The crackdown is being undertaken by a multi-agency team from the county government, National Environment Management Authority (Nema) and the Ministry of Interior and National Coordination.

County Health executive Dr George Karoki said building owners constructing near rivers should ensure their premises have septic tanks that connect to the upcoming county sewer system.

“It is very important to understand and note that issues of water pollution will cause very serious damage to our health as well as our environment. We urge the community to take care of our rivers and heed environmental regulations on the waste disposal system,” he stated.

He cautioned that with the outbreak of cholera reported in some parts of the country, draining sewage into rivers was unhygienic and could cause disease outbreaks.

“We have formed a committee that is moving round the county and we want to caution those disposing of untreated contaminated waste water into rivers that we will catch up with them. We want the community to know that this behaviour is not acceptable and is harming to our environment,” he added.

Dr Karoki said waste water discharge contains harmful substances, which may cause adverse effects on people’s health, environmental impacts such as changes in aquatic habitats, species composition, and decrease in biodiversity.

He said the rise in diseases like cancer in the country could be attributed to increased pollution of water bodies.

Dr Karoki said the county with the help of the national government is setting up a sewer system connecting Kerugoya, Kutus, Kagio and Sagana town to provide a permanent solution to sewage management.

Water chief officer Peter Murimi said the department would be undertaking a major clean-up of Thiba and Nyamindi rivers.

Speaking during the start of the crackdown along river Thiba at Kutus town, Mr Murimi asked residents to take care of the rivers to protect their lives because they depend on the water for use and irrigation.

“What we are asking the people is that they be cautious and take care of our rivers. Build sewers tanks and stop channeling your drainage waste into the rivers,” said Murimi.

The county director of Nema, Mr Ezra Ng’ang’a, said the crackdown will continue until all those polluting rivers were apprehended and prosecuted.

He asked those emptying human waste into the rivers to be considerate of other people who use the water for cooking and drinking.