Former Gichugu MP Bernard Kathanga dies

Bernard Kathanga

Former Gichugu Member of Parliament Bernard Kathanga who died at a Nairobi hospital on January 19, 2022

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Former Gichugu Member of Parliament Bernard Kathanga is dead.

