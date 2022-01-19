Former Gichugu MP Bernard Kathanga dies

Former Gichugu Member of Parliament Bernard Kathanga is dead.

The former legislator died of cancer on Wednesday at Nairobi hospital where he had been undergoing treatment.

The former Gichugu MP’s son Peter Gachoki said his father, who was also the founder chairman of the Cooperative Bank of Kenya, passed on at the age of 93 years.

"My father succumbed to cancer at 12.41pm Wednesday. He was admitted to a city hospital last week after his condition worsened," he told the Nation.Africa

Mr Gachoki, who recently announced that he will be vying for the Kirinyaga Senatorial seat, said his family learnt of the demise of their father with great shock.

"Our father was a good man and we shall surely miss him,” Mr Gachoki, a former Kenya Commercial Bank executive director, said.

Mr Kathanga served as the MP during the late President Jomo Kenyatta's regime. He was the second post-independence elected MP in Gichugu.

He is credited with setting up Cooperative Bank from scratch and its expansion across Kenya. He also played a Key role in other cooperative institutions such as Cooperative Insurance Company and Kenya Planters Cooperative Union.

The former MP was the pioneer general manager of the giant Kirinyaga Cooperative Union.

Kirinyaga leaders eulogised the former lawmaker as a hardworking leader who played a vital role in nation building.

“Kathanga was a development conscious leader, he will be remembered for his enormous contribution towards the growth of the banking sector," area Jubilee chairman Mureithi Kang'ara said.

Former Governor Joseph Ndathi said it was with deep sorrow that he learnt of the death of the politician.

"He was a generous and social leader but unfortunately he has left us. We shall stand with the family during this trying moment," said Mr Ndathi.