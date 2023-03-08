Five Kirinyaga MCAs protest removal from House committees 

Five members of the Kirinyaga County Assembly have been kicked out of House committees over alleged misconduct.

The MCAs, however, protested, dismissing the move as unprocedural.

Mr Kinyua Wangui (Mutira), Ms Caroline Muriithi (Karumandi), Mr David Mathenge (Baragwi), Mr Eric Muchina (Kerugoya) and Mr Moses Migwi (Kanyekiini) vowed that no amount of intimidation would deter them from faulting the county government and associating with leaders of their choice.

The MCAs explained that they were removed from the committees for being critical of the county government and working with Woman Representative Njeri Maina.

Prior to his ouster, Mr Wangui was the chairperson of the House Delegated Legislation Committee, while Mr Mathenge was his deputy.

An outspoken Ms Muriithi, the only elected female MCA in the region, was discharged from being the vice chairperson of the Youth and Women Committee.

Mr Muchina was also discharged from being a member of Public Service, Education and Public Accounts committee.

Mr Migwi who was the vice chairperson of Public Service, suffered the same fate.

The MCAs were sent packing on Tuesday evening after the assembly passed a vote of no-confidence in them.

"We have been punished for being opposed to the eviction of a prominent trader from Kagio market by the county reinforcement officers and complaining that health facilities have no adequate medical drugs. We have also been kicked out for attending a development meeting for Woman Representative Ms Njeri at Kagumo on Saturday," said Mr Muchina.

He swore to continue piling pressure on the devolved government to deliver on its mandate without fear.

"I will not be a puppet of the government. I will continue speaking out my mind and working with the Woman Rep whether the government likes it or not," said Mr Muchina.

Mr Muchina narrated how the Assembly hurriedly convened at night and adopted a resolution to eject them.

"What has been done is unacceptable. We shall not be cowed," added Mr Muchina.

Mr Mathenge said there was a plot to muzzle him and his colleagues from playing their oversight roles.

"If there are no drugs in hospitals, we must say so. We are not going to be silenced from speaking the truth," stated Mr Mathenge.

The MCAs said they were being branded rebels for being independent-minded.

“We are elected leaders and we shall not be dictated to what to do," said Ms Muriithi.