Ex-convict suspected of killing his mother nabbed in Embu

Police have arrested an ex-convict who allegedly hacked his mother to death following a domestic quarrel in Njoga, Kirinyaga County.

The suspect, said to have been released from prison following a presidential pardon, was flushed out of his hideout at Kanyiriri in neighbouring Embu County on Tuesday evening.

He was whisked off to the Wang'uru Police Station, where he was locked up for questioning.

Family members said the suspect, who had been on the run since June 13 when he allegedly committed the offence, was found living in a disused house in Mbeere, reading the Bible as he chewed miraa.

A relative, Eliud Makanga, 74, said an informer had told him that the suspect had been spotted at Kanyiriri in Mbeere North sub-county, where he worked as a casual labourer on miraa farms.

"On receiving the information, I alerted the police, who proceeded to the village and caught the suspect by surprise as he relaxed in his hiding den with the holy book in his hands," said Mr Makanga, an uncle of the suspect.

He said Mbeere residents wanted to lynch the suspect on learning that he was a criminal but they were restrained by the police.

"As the law enforcers handcuffed the suspect, a crowd of residents appeared, baying for his blood but police shielded him," added Mr Makanga.

Mwea East sub-county Police Commander Daniel Kitavi said the suspect would face murder charges as a postmortem examination revealed that the elderly woman died after being hit.

Grace Muthoni Ndambiri, 76, was in her bathroom when the suspect ambushed and struck her before escaping.

Neighbours responding to her distress calls found her lying in a pool of blood and reported the matter to the police. Officers found the lifeless body of the widow in the main house and took it to the Kibugi Funeral Home.

Before the murder, the man had been embroiled in a dispute with his mother over Sh6,000.

"The suspect had demanded cash from his mother, who declined to give it to him as he was an unruly son who just idled at home,” Mr Makanga said.

“The duo quarrelled for a while and then the suspect left for an unknown destination. Moments later, he returned and murdered his mother."

Mr Makanga said the woman, whose husband died long ago, was living with his son, who was released from prison after serving six months for the offence of creating a disturbance.