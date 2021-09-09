EACC officers question Governor Anne Waiguru

Officers from the anti-graft agency on Thursday questioned Kirinyaga County boss Anne Waiguru at their offices in Nairobi.

Governor Waiguru arrived at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in the morning.

The subject of her interrogation was not immediately clear.

Governor Anne Waiguru at EACC offices

Meanwhile, as part of its investigations into graft in counties, the EACC has identified the biggest conduits, which it says include use of revenue at source, fraudulent acquisition of public property, payments for work not done and irregular procurement and recruitment.