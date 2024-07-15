Dormitory destroyed in fire at Karia Boys High School

Property worth millions of shillings was destroyed when a huge fire broke out at Karia Boys High School in Kirinyaga County.

The Sunday night incident disrupted normal operations at the learning institution, which is located a few kilometres away from Kerugoya town.

During the incident, a dormitory that accommodated 100 students was burnt down. However, no one was injured.

It is suspected that students deliberately torched the dormitory after they turned rowdy.

Efforts by Kirinyaga county officials to put out the fire bore no fruits after the hostile students chased them away.

"On arrival at the school, the stone-throwing students chased us away. They even destroyed the windscreen of the fire engine," one of the officials, Mr John Kiama said.

The students started rioting at around 10pm before the fire broke out inside the dormitory and destroyed mattresses, beds, clothes, and other valuables.

It took an intervention of the riot police to restore calm in the school.

"Even the teachers on duty were not spared by the students, they fled when the students confronted and threw stones at them. We were forced to call in the police to tame the students," said Mr Kiama.

The incident comes barely a day after students from Kerugoya Boys High School set a dormitory ablaze.

They went on the rampage and burnt the dormitory, causing panic in the area.

Consequently, the students were sent home and the learning institution closed until further notice.

Kirinyaga County Commissioner, Hussein Allasow, condemned the incidents and warned that those involved will be arrested and prosecuted.