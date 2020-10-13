Central Kenya clergy seek divine intervention over rising road carnage

Religious leaders from the Central Kenya region Tuesday held prayers following increased road accidents.

The leaders expressed concern over the high rate at which accidents were claiming lives of residents and sought divine intervention.

They marched along the Kutus-Kerugoya road in Kirinyaga County as they invoked God's name amid tight police security.

Led by Bishop Paul Wanjohi of New Life Church, the leaders also poured anointing oil on various routes leading to Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Murang'a counties to exorcise what they described as demonic spirits which were "causing the accidents".

The leaders, who had the blessings of the government, said that people were dying every day and they had resolved to offer prayers to appease God.

"We were touched when we saw how our people are dying and that is why we have this procession. We shall visit all counties in the region and pray to God who is the giver of life," said Bishop Wanjohi.

They observed that accidents had robbed them of young people, pastors and political leaders.

"We are losing important people and we must pray so that everyone can be safe,'' said Bishop Wanjohi.

The leaders told drivers plying various routes to observe traffic rules to avoid fatal accidents.

"Even as we pray, we ask the drivers to be careful enough so that they don't continue getting involved in accidents which lead to bloodshed," Bishop Wanjohi said.

Loved ones died in accidents

He said that many families have been thrown into mourning after their loved ones died in accidents.

"Families are grieving and it is time to say no more accidents," he said.

Bishop Charles Wachira of Victors Chapel Church said the leaders were dedicating counties in the region to God to end road carnage.

The spiritual leaders also prayed for peace following the rising political temperatures in the region and called on politicians to be united.

"Political leaders should ensure that peace prevails for the sake of development," Bishop Wanjohi said.

The leaders also advised the youth to shun hard drugs which were wasting them away.

"Young people are hooked to drugs like bhang which are ruining their lives. They should shun habits which can easily destroy them," warned Bishop Wanjohi.