Bishop: Shun lazy leaders in August polls

Kirinyaga Anglican Bishop Joseph Kibucwa yesterday called on Kenyans to reject incompetent political leaders in the August 9 polls.

He stressed that leaders who failed to initiate development projects have no business to lead.

Speaking at Kimunye during the burial of Josphine Wakera, the mother of former Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi, the Rev. Kibucwa warned that Kenyans will regret should they vote for retrogressive leaders.

“Kenyans should vote wisely if they don't want to continue suffering. They should use their brains well to ensure leadership change,” he said.

The spiritual leader noted that due to poor leadership, hospitals in Kirinyaga and other parts of the country lacked drugs and other essential facilities.

“Kenyans are dying due to lack of essential health services. The situation is serious and voters should not make a mistake of electing lazy leaders who have messed up the health sector,” he said.

Bishop Kibucwa advised Kenyans not vote for leaders because of handouts.

“Handouts are misleading and Kenyans should elect leaders because of their development record but not because of the money they dish out during campaigns,” he said.

He thanked Mr Ndathi for building a magnificent and modern county headquarters in Kutus town when he was the governor.

“Governor Ndathi left behind a good legacy and leaders should emulate him,” he said.

Mr Ndathi told the mourners he will be seeking to recapture his seat which he lost in 2017.

He vowed to criss-cross the region wooing voters and expressed confidence that he will succeed.

Mr Ndathi who is in Kenya Kwanza Alliance political camp will be vying for the seat on The Service Party ( TSP) ticket.

He said his mother died of high blood pressure at the age of 102 years.