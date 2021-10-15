Athlete Edith Muthoni hacked to death in Kirinyaga

Edith Muthoni, 27, had dreams of becoming a prominent athlete.

However, that dream was cut short after she was murdered at Kianjege village in Kirinyaga County on Wednesday. Muthoni’s husband, Kennedy Chomba, is the prime suspect.

Muthoni, who was also a Kenya Wildlife Service officer based in Embu. She had participated in athletics events in Kirinyaga County.

According to Athletics Kenya senior official David Miano, she was actively involved in sporting activities where she sometimes made it to Central regional competitions in 400 metres and 800 metres hurdles.

"She has been a middle distance runner for the past four years and I was shocked to learn of her demise," said Mr Miano.

Muthoni was allegedly killed following a domestic quarrel. She becomes the second female athlete to be eliminated this week.

According to the family members, Muthoni allegedly took her husband’s phone and read the messages.

Mr Chomba then allegedly ordered his wife to leave the homestead but she defied. The suspect took a sharp panga and slashed Muthoni in the neck.

The athlete was rescued by good Samaritans who rushed her to Kerugoya Referral Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect was later arrested from his hideout and arraigned in Kerugoya Court where he was not allowed to plead to any charges as investigations had not been completed.

The court allowed the police to hold Mr Chomba for 10 days to enable them conclude their probe.

Kirinyaga County Criminal Investigations Officer Bernard Korir said the matter is being treated as murder and the suspect will be charged with a capital offence once detectives are through with investigations.