Farmers worried as army worms invade Mwea rice fields

Army worms have invaded the giant Mwea Irrigation Scheme in Kirinyaga County and are wreaking havoc on rice farms.

Following the invasion, farmers are worried that the voracious feeders may wipe out their rice crop and adversely affect food security.

The pests have been spotted in Nderua village where rice is grown in large scale.

Farmers warned that if urgent measures are not taken, they will lose all the crop to the highly destructive pests.

"Unless something urgent is done, we shall not harvest anything this season," said Mr Evans Irungu.

Defying pesticides

The farmers lamented that the pests have defied the locally available farm chemicals and called on both the county and national governments to intervene.

According to the farmers, they started spotting the pests early last week.

They complained that the army worms, which could have crossed to the area from the neighbouring Murang'a County, are spreading very fast.

"We are even surprised that the chemicals we are using to control the pests are not effective. We need assistance as soon as possible or else we shall suffer," said another farmer, Mr James Mugo.

The scheme produces 80 per cent of rice consumed in Kenya. Currently, Kenya produces 114,000 tonnes of rice, which is not enough for local consumption. Much of this is grown in the Mwea scheme, which means if the pests are not controlled, the country will definitely face an acute shortage of the community.

Farmers in Mwea said the situation is becoming worse every day and that they need assistance to get rid of the army worms.