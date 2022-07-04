Armed gangsters raid church, steal property worth over Sh250,000

Armed gangsters raided Christ The King Mukinduri Catholic Church in Kirinyaga County and stole property worth more than Sh250,000.

They forced their way into the church on Sunday night and stole a keyboard and other goods before escaping with their loot.

" We went to church and we were shocked to find electronics and other property belonging to the church stolen," said Ms Irene Wanjiru, the Church's treasurer.

Ms Wanjiru said the raiders used an iron bar to break the window before they gained entry." They even tried to break into the priest's office during the robbery,"said Ms Wanjiru.

The church's chairman, Peter Gikunju said he learnt of the robbery with great shock.

Struck at night

"It is sad we have lost property to gangsters who struck at night," he said.

Mr Gikunju said he reported the matter to Mutitu Police Post and recorded a statement.

He called on the police to launch thorough investigations into the incident and bring the culprits to book.

" We want the gangsters exposed and our property recovered," said Mr Gikunju.

Another worshiper said he rushed to the scene immediately news went round that gangsters had raided the church.

He lamented that thugs were not even sparing holy places.