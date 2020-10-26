Apply for KeNHA's TVET scholarships, Waiguru tells Kirinyaga youth

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has challenged youth in her county to apply for scholarships being offered by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) in selected technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institutions.

Ms Waiguru Monday revealed that KeNHA has chosen Sagana Technical Institute and Kaitheri Youth Polytechnic as training centres for the skills sponsored programme targeting young people living along the upcoming Kenol-Sagana-Marwa dual carriage way.

The governor noted that the training will improve chances of the youth getting road construction jobs. She added that she has lobbied the national government for 30 per cent of the slots to be reserved for Kirinyaga residents.

“For the youth who have been seeking jobs, this is an opportunity knocking at your doorsteps and you should seize it by enrolling yourselves in either of these two institutions,” she said.

In an advertisement, KeNHA indicated that those who qualify for the skills training must be aged between 18 and 35 years and should register with their KCSE or KCPE certificates. The successful candidates will each receive a scholarship for three terms which will cater for tuition fees and accommodation.

Sagana Technical Institute is offering carpentry, electrical wiring, masonry, welding and fabrication while Kaitheri Youth Polytechnic is offering motor vehicle mechanics, electrical installation grade three and hairdressing and beauty courses.

According to the advert, applications are to be submitted to the Kirinyaga County commissioner’s office by November 3.

The upcoming 84-kilometre dual carriage highway is part of the Great North Road that connects Mombasa port to Addis Ababa through Nairobi, Isiolo and Moyale.