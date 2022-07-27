Another woman found dead, body dumped on river bank

Another woman was yesterday found dead and dumped on the banks of River Ragati at Karima in Kirinyaga County, as cases of unexplained murders continue to rise in the region.

Residents stumbled upon the body of the victim who is yet to be identified and reported the matter to the police.

Kirinyaga West sub-county police boss David Kabena said investigations into the death of the woman have been launched.

He asked the residents to cooperate and volunteer information which could help detectives expose the killers.

"We have commenced investigations so that we can ascertain the truth," said Mr Kabena.

Residents said there is a likelihood that the victim was strangled to death elsewhere and body dumped at the river bank to cover up the evidence.

Thorough investigations

They called on the police to carry out thorough investigations and bring the culprits to book.

The incident comes barely two days after another woman was found hacked to death at Kiamwathi in Gichugu constituency.

The 40-year-old Grace Waruguru’s body was spotted lying in a pool of blood, a clear indication that she was brutally murdered.

Villagers came across the victim on Monday and hurriedly informed the police who drove to the scene and removed the body to Kutus Kibugi Funeral Home for postmortem.

Kirinyaga East Sub-County police boss Edward Ndirangu said the matter was being treated as murder.

He said Waruguru's head had been crushed.

"We shall not rest until the killers are identified and prosecuted," he said.

Prior to her death, it was reported that Waruguru was drinking at a local bar with a male colleague.

Kirinyaga county has been rocked by mysterious murders since January this year, an issue that has raised concerns among residents and religious leaders.

At least 23 people have been found murdered in the county this year alone sending shock-waves among locals.