70-year-old woman brutally murdered inside her house on New Year's Day

Residents of Kariua village in Kirinyaga County have been left in shock after a 70-year-old woman was found brutally murdered inside her house on New Year.

The deceased, Gladys Muthoni, was discovered in a pool of blood by a relative who had gone to check on her.

A granddaughter of the deceased said she may have been raped before being murdered by unknown assailants since her lifeless body was found stark naked.

"I found the deceased with head injuries when I entered her house. It appears she was also sexually abused before she was murdered," said Ms Lilian Wambere.

Wambere said she immediately reported the matter to Mathigaini Sub-location assistant chief who then alerted the police. The body of the deceased was later taken to Kibugi Funeral Home for postmortem examination.

According to Moses Muthii, a grandson of the deceased, the slain woman had been living until her gruesome death.

"My grandmother had been staying alone after her husband relocated to another farm in South Ngariama," he said.

Muthii said he suspects the assailants robbed the deceased of Sh10,000 which had received from her self-help group for New Year celebrations.

Relatives demanded that police get to the bottom of the matter and bring to book those who committed the crime.

Mwea-West Sub-County Police Commander Mbatian Kantai said police have launched investigations to arrest the killers and establish the motive of the heinous crime.