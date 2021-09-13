Waiguru: 19 dispensaries to be completed by year end

Kirinyaga dispensaries

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru (2nd right) inspecting one of the dispensaries under construction. She revealed that 19 dispensaries will be completed by the end of the year.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Dispensaries in Kirinyaga County, which are currently being built, will be completed by the end of the year, Governor Anne Waiguru has said.

