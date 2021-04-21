10 drivers of miraa vehicles fined for flouting traffic rules

Miraa cars

Vehicles ferrying miraa. Ten drivers were arrested in Kirinyaga for flouting traffic rules. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Ten miraa vehicle drivers have been arrested by police in the past one month for flouting traffic rules in Kirinyaga county.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Murang’a farmers oppose Kerra’s acquisition of private land

  2. Man arrested with fake cigarettes worth Sh2million 

  3. Governors decry shortage of Covid testing kits

  4. Kilifi headteacher asks CS Magoha to fulfil pledge on infrastructure 

  5. Elections leave NCCK Isiolo branch divided

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.