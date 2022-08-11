Ruto ally wins Ndia MP seat

Ndia MP George Kariuki has been re-elected on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

A close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, he was declared winner after trouncing six opponents.

Mr Kariuki garnered 25,031 votes against his closest rival Wasusana Mark Mithamo's 13,083. Mr Mithamo was running under Chama Cha Kazi.

Jubilee candidate Elphas Kangangi came third with 5,419 votes

Dr Ruto’s UDA party stamped its authority in Mt Kenya region after clinching three other elective seats across Ndia constituency.

Ndia in Kirinyaga County is the home constituency of Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho.

Constituency returning officer Francis Njogu also declared and presented certificates to three UDA-allied MCAs-elect in the constituency.

They were Kariuki Jeremiah Makimi (Kariti ward), who garnered 5,934 votes, Gakuru Geoffrey Murimi (Kiini), who received 7,268 and

Thomas Mwangi Muriuki (Mukure) who won by 6,475.

Speaking after receiving their certificates, the four leaders thanked voters for putting their trust in them, pledging not to let them down.

They also called on their competitors to unite and work with them to empower Ndia residents.

The MP-elect pledged to step up his game in his second term.

"I want to thank you for re-electing me for a second term. I pledge to work effectively for you all, as well as improve service delivery during my second term," Mr Kariuki said.

IEBC data showed that DP Ruto was leading in the constituency with 41,293 votes against Azimio candidate Raila Odinga, who was second with 6,873.