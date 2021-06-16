Kirinyaga and Machakos counties partner to boost coffee trade

Kirinyaga and Machakos counties have resolved to enter into partnership in a bid to look for good market for coffee so that farmers can get better prices for their produce.

This resolution was made at Kagio area in Ndia Constituency during a meeting between Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua and his Kirinyaga counterpart Anne Waiguru.

The county bosses said time has come for the counties to collaborate on matters trade to improve the living standards of the farmers who have for decades been earning peanuts from their produce.

"We shall be marketing coffee internationally so that our farmers can benefit," said Mr Mutua.

Mr Mutua noted that it was important for the counties to work together to increase farmers' income.

Ms Waiguru said farmers from her region had already started getting high returns from coffee and the partnership will make them earn more money to be able to educate their children and meet other financial obligations.

Bilateral trade

The governors also resolved to enter into bilateral trade to spur economic growth in their regions.

"We have discussed on how we shall open our markets so that our people can trade together. We want the two counties to exchange goods in order to promote trade. In Machakos we produce a lot of green grams, chicken and goats which can be sold in Kirinyaga," added Mr Mutua.

Mr Mutua said Kirinyaga was doing good in terms of trade and he has even sent a team to the region to do bench marking.

"Governor Waiguru is doing a good job for her people and we would like to learn of a lot from her," he said.