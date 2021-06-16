Kirinyaga and Machakos counties partner to boost coffee trade

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua  during a meeting at Governor Waiguru's official residence in Kagio, Ndia Constituency.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Kirinyaga and Machakos counties have resolved to enter into partnership in a bid to look for good market for coffee so that farmers can get better prices for their produce. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.