Rioting Kipkabus Institute students demand principal’s transfer

Anti-riot police officer remove rocks from the road outside Kipkabus Technical Training Institute in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County on June 8, 2021. The rocks had been placed by protesting students who were calling for the transfer of their principal.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Titus Ominde

Nation Media Group

Learning at Kipkabus Technical Training Institute in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County was on Tuesday morning paralysed after more than 2,000 students went on the rampage, protesting poor management and what they said was high-handed leadership of  the their principal, Mr Wilson Kimugul.

