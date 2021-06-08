Rioting Kipkabus Institute students demand principal’s transfer

Learning at Kipkabus Technical Training Institute in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County was on Tuesday morning paralysed after more than 2,000 students went on the rampage, protesting poor management and what they said was high-handed leadership of the their principal, Mr Wilson Kimugul.

The students stormed out of classrooms and took to the streets of Kipkabus trading centre, accusing Mr Kimugul of contributing to the dwindling standards of education at the institution.

The rowdy students barricaded Kipkabus-Naiberi road at the main entrance of their institution, inconveniencing motorists and other road users.

Through their leaders, they accused Mr Kimugul for failing to improve infrastructure despite having paid their fees and other development levies.

Anti-riot-police officer at the gate of Kipkabus Technical Training Institute after students rioted on June 8, 2021. Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

Transfer principal

Led by Abdul Karim Wangila, the student leaders demanded the immediate transfer of their principal by the Teachers Service Commission.

Mr Wangila said Mr Kimugul’s leadership style has made even their tutors to boycott teaching them due to lack of cooperation among stakeholders.

“Our principal has neglected his role as a leader. He wants everybody to worship him. He has no time to listen to students and even teachers. He has employed a divide and rule leadership style which has contributed to a poor learning environment, “said Mr Wangila.

The students vowed not to return to classes if their grievances are not addressed.

Police threw teargas at the rowdy students who had lit fire on the road, blocking other users.

Ainabkoi Deputy County Commissioner Charles Laboso addressed a section of the students and promised that their grievances would be looked into as soon as they return to the institution. He urged them to air their grievances in an organised manner.

"As leaders from this area, we went through the complaints against the principal. I am assuring all parties that the issues raised will be solved in accordance with the law as I appeal for calm at the institution,” said Mr Laboso.

He called on demonstrating students to avoid disrupting learning, saying it was time for them to resume classes and prepare for examinations slated for the end of this month.



