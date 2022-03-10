You can earn a living while protecting habitats, fishers told 

Dabaso Creek Conservation Group member, Kahindi Charo, holds a mud crab at their Crab Shack Restaurant in Dabaso, Kilifi County. The group fattens crabs in floating cages as a source of income and serve crab meat and samosas at their restaurant which is popular to both local and international tourists. PHOTO | MATHIAS RINGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Conservation groups in Kilifi County have launched a campaign to sensitise communities living near marine parks and ocean creeks on preserving fish breeding sites.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.