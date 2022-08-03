Woman asks court not to release son charged with wife's murder

A 40-year-old lorry driver charged with the murder of his wife has been denied bond following negative feedback from his mother.

Mr Mura Awadh will remain at the Shimo La Tewa remand prison for an unknown period after the High Court declined his bond request.

Mombasa High Court Judge Ann Ong’injo told the suspect that his mother was worried about his security if he was released from prison.

“Your mother has advised against you being granted bond as of now. You will, therefore, remain in remand until the circumstances change,” said the judge.

Justice Ong’injo relied on a probation report that showed the suspect’s mother had said there was still tension in the family and it would not be safe for him to return to the village.

Mr Awadh was charged with the murder of his 29-year-old wife Nuru Ibrahim.

Police allege that the suspect killed the woman at the couple’s residence in Kanamai, Kilifi County, after a domestic dispute.

He allegedly committed the offence on June 19.

Mr Awadh has been in detention since he was arrested in June.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges after being declared fit to stand trial.