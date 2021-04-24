Traders want quick repair of Sh80 million Malindi market

Traders at the Sh80 million Kwa Jiwa ultramodern market in Malindi have called for speedy repair of the market to enable them to return to their stalls for business as the long rains begin.

Mr Paul Njuguna, one of the traders said they moved out of the market early this year to allow the contractor to repair the roof, drainage system and ventilations for three weeks but the contractor has prolonged the period by almost two-months.

“We held talks with the county government of Kilifi over the plight of the market and they temporarily moved us outside so that repair works would be done but it now seems that the work will not be completed after the deadline elapsed,” he said.

Mr Njuguna said some of the traders later relocated to tents outside the market, while others closed business completely and are now counting losses due to the frequent rains that causes storm water to sweep through their makeshift tents.

“Almost two months have passed since the repair begun, we now fear incurring losses due to the scorching sun and rains experienced at this time of the year, which is destroying our vegetables," he added.

nation.africa found the contractor at the market, which was opened in September 2019 to benefit about 300 traders, repairing the drainage system and ventilation after completion of the roof.

Mr Alphonce Katana, also a trader said that he is happy to see the contractor raising the roof higher to reduce the heat from the scorching sun reaching their produce and called for speedy repair of ventilations and drainage system.

Part of Kwa Jiwa market in Malindi, Kilifi County which is under repair after traders were relocated from their stalls for repairs. Photo credit: Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.

“Operating by the roadside is a threat to our security and health especially during this Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

Ms Lydia Chege, a trader who has been operating in the market for about twenty years, said her customers are now unable to locate her makeshift tent after the market was closed for repair.

“Our customers no longer know where we are located after we moved to the roadside and we hope the repair works will be completed soon to return to our stalls," she said.

At the same time, the traders also complained of the poor market prices occasioned by low purchase power by customers during the pandemic.

Mr Jeff Macharia said the reduced number of customers visiting the market forced him to reduce the prices of goods to attract customers.

“Our goods are perishable, and we are selling them cheaply to avoid incurring further losses especially during this rainy season outside the makeshift tents," he added.

Mr Ismael Omar, also a trader urged the County to waive stall and market fees until the pandemic is contained to cushion them from losses, arguing that each trader usually pays Sh400 for renting a stall and another Sh400 per month for market, which is costly.

"Some of our traders are not able to raise the Sh800 cumulative fee to the county government since they sell their products at throw away prices for lack of customers,” he added.

Mr Bernard Mramba, a tomato trader said he usually buys a crate of tomatoes from Taita Taveta County at Sh2,000 each and sells at Sh2,500 despite spending Sh250 per crate to transport them from Voi to Malindi.

“Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the number of customers has gone down while supply was high and we were forced to sell the products at low prices leading to losses," he said adding "We also buy a sack of potatoes from Nairobi at Sh4,400 each and spend Sh350 per sack for transporting the same."

Mr Alphonce Kahindi, a trader said he sells a Kilogram of potatoes at Sh40 instead of Sh60 for fear that the potatoes might decompose after customers begun shunning away from purchasing her products during the pandemic.

“Potatoes are perishable and most of my customers buy them to cook chips and 'viazi karai' mashed potatoes for sale but there was a time during the pandemic when a full sack of potatoes decomposed for lack of market," he said.

Mr Julius Fondo, the Malindi town administrator dismissed reports that the repair was supposed to be completed within three-weeks, asking for patience to enable the contractor to do a good job.