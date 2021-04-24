Traders want quick repair of Sh80 million Malindi market

One of the traders selling vegetables beside the road near Kwa Jiwa market in Malindi, Kilifi County after they were evicted from the market to give room for repairs.

Photo credit: Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.

By  Charles Lwanga

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Traders at the Sh80 million Kwa Jiwa ultramodern market in Malindi have called for speedy repair of the market to enable them to return to their stalls for business as the long rains begin.

