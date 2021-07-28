Three killed in Malindi road crash

Three people have died and one other is seriously injured in separate road accidents in Kirinyaga County.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Three people died on Wednesday morning following a road accident at Marereni, along the Lamu –Malindi highway on Wednesday morning. 

