Three killed in Malindi road crash

Three people died on Wednesday morning following a road accident at Marereni, along the Lamu –Malindi highway on Wednesday morning.

Among those killed in the dawn crash involving a 14-seater matatu and a saloon car, was the driver of the matatu.

According to Magarini Sub-County Police Commander Daniel Kimbii, two people died on the spot while the third victim was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Marereni dispensary.

“The matatu belonging to Munawar Sacco was coming from Hola town in Tana River County heading towards Malindi. On reaching Kanagoni area it got a tire burst and lost control, rolling several times killing the two passengers on the spot,” he said.

Mr Kimbii said that it was not confirmed the number of passengers in the vehicle.

“We do not know the number of passengers now because the victims had been rushed to different health facilities for treatment. Some of them are at the Marereni dispensary while others were taken to Malindi sub-county hospital,” said Mr Kimbii.

Mr Kimbii said five casualties were rushed to Malindi sub-county hospital in stable conditions.

“There were no serious injuries, and some of the casualties were treated and discharged. The ones referred to Malindi sub-county hospital are suspected to have internal injuries,” he said.

The Magarini sub-county police commander said during the tire burst the matatu hit a private car that was heading in the opposite direction from Malindi town.

The saloon vehicle had two occupants, who were treated at the Marereni dispensary and discharged.