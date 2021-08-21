Teen girl who ditched 57-year-old husband joins Form One

Zainab Karisa, a former pupil at Midoina primary school in Bamba, Kilifi County. She scored 319 marks in KCPE and has received support to join Form One.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala I Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala Siago Cece  &  Farhiya Hussein

A teenager who ditched her 57-year-old husband and had trouble joining secondary school has finally enrolled at Mitangani Mixed Secondary School in Bamba, Ganze, Kilifi County.

