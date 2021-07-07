Suspected serial kidnapper nabbed in Mtwapa

Detectives in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, are holding a man suspected of kidnapping and sexually assaulting young women in the Coast region.

Police arrested Joseph Wamalwa Wafula, 23, in Bamburi on Tuesday evening.

The suspect is said to have lured young women with promises of jobs in boutiques before kidnapping and sexually assaulting them.

Mtwapa police boss Mohamed Wako told Nation.Africa his officers had been hunting him.

“We received complaints from one of the victims and immediately arranged a meet-up between him and one of our female officers. That is how we managed to nab him,” he said.

The suspect lured the women with false promises of jobs in shops, kidnapped and sexually assaulted them before asking for ransom from their families, Mr Wako said.

“Police officers had been looking for him. He has several cases reported at the Nyali, Kongowea and Mtwapa police stations. He asked for between Sh30,000 and Sh50,000.”

The suspect, a boda boda operator, is said to target women between the age of 18 and 23.

One of his victims, a 21-year-old, who spoke to Nation.Africa in confidence, revealed that he met with the suspect in Mikindani, Mombasa County, and he promised her a job as a boutique sales person.

“I had to quit household work in the Mikindani area because of the poor pay. Then, as I was hunting for a new job, I met Mr Wafula,” she said.

He promised he had a position for her at a boutique in Mtwapa.

“I saw it as a good opportunity since I do not know anyone in Mombasa. I decided to travel to Mtwapa and meet with Mr Wafula,” she said.

Upon reaching the meet-up area, she said, the suspect, who was riding a motorbike, asked to take her to the supposed job.

“He took me somewhere around a forest and started kicking me in the stomach and head. I had to trick him into taking me to a hospital.”

She called her parents, who failed to send the Sh30,000 that the suspect wanted, forcing her to call her brother, who sent Sh5,000 to the suspect.

“He agreed to take me to a hospital, explaining to the doctors and nurses what had happened. They rescued me and we reported the matter at the Mtwapa Police Station.”