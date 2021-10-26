Students arrested for torching dorm over Man U, Liverpool game

Four students from Dr Krapf Boys Secondary School in Rabai Sub-County, Kilifi have been arrested for allegedly burning a dormitory on Sunday evening.

Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four students from Dr Krapf Boys Secondary School in Rabai Sub-County, Kilifi are in police custody for burning a dormitory on Sunday evening

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.