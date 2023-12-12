State agency accused of butchering private firm's 774 cattle

A private firm has accused the Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) of auctioning and butchering 774 cattle that the state agency had seized over a Sh192.4 million debt.

Documents filed in Malindi court revealed that ADC seized the livestock belonging to Fresco Bushlands (K) Ltd, which were being grazed and watered at a 95,000 acres farm in Galana ranch, Kilifi county.

ADC and Fresco Bushlands had in May 2010 entered into a lease agreement for over 95,000 acres of grazing field for 16 years.

The court was informed that in July 2022, ADC seized the animals after the company allegedly failed to settle the debt.

The firm had moved to court to stop the auction but by the time it obtained the orders, the auction had allegedly already taken place.

The firm had sought orders to commit to civil jail ADC Managing Director Mohammed Bulle and SWIFT Auctioneer proprietor Anthony Mwanza for disobeying the court order restraining the sale of the livestock.

Butchered

However, the court ruled that the two could not be cited for contempt since the orders stopping the sale of the animals was issued after the auction had taken place.

Court record shows that the auction was conducted on July 9, 2022 while the orders of the court were issued on July, 12, 2022.

Justice Maureen Odeny nevertheless directed for stock-taking to establish the number of animals that were remaining after it emerged that some were auctioned and others butchered.

Fresco Bushlands (K) Ltd Operations manager Bare Muhumed told the court that it was misleading for ADC to claim the cattle were auctioned.

According to Mr Muhumed, a recent application by ADC wanting the court to visit the ranch where the livestock were being held was an indication that no auction took place as was earlier claimed.

“ADC is now coming out to justify that there was no auction that was conducted and that the alleged sham exercise was merely a cover-up for their illegalities,” he said.

According to Mr Muhumed, he visited ADC Kulalu offices in July 2022, where he met Senior Complex manager Murasi Mulupi who showed him the cattle, which were in his custody and that the same had not yet been sold.

Seized animals

He also argued that Mr Mulupi could not account for the auction when he was questioned in court on March 7, this year.

In November, the court rejected ADC’s application for the court to visit the ranch where it is alleged that some of the seized animals that were not auctioned or slaughtered are being held.

Justice Mwangi Njoroge, who handled this application by ADC, said the corporation’s application was unmerited as the court did not have jurisdictions to entertain the case.

“It is my opinion that in the present application, ADC is asking the court to sit on its appeal, which jurisdiction the court does not possess. In the circumstance, therefore, it is my finding that the order for review sought is not merited and the same is disallowed,” said the judge.

The Judge further noted that a ruling issued in June, which determined that ADC has the cattle, is yet to be appealed against hence the orders issued in the decision remain in force.