Shakahola death toll hits 372 as 12 more bodies exhumed

The Shakahola cult death toll reached 372 on Wednesday after 12 more bodies were exhumed in the expansive forest.

Coast Regional Commissioner Rhoda Onyancha said exhumation would continue deeper into the forest.

Last month, Kenya Defence Force soldiers were deployed to the forest to help with the construction of roads to help in the ongoing operation.

While on his last visit to Shakahola, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki confirmed the 50,000-acre piece of land has been largely inaccessible, posing a significant challenge for the homicide detectives, who he noted have yet to exhaust the exhumation and recovery of bodies buried within the Shakahola section.