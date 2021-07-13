The late Mr Sidik Anwarali Sumra
File | Nation Media Group

Kilifi

Prime

Sh90m land deal that killed Kilifi tycoon and two associates

logo (9)

By  Wachira Mwangi

On Wednesday, July 7, at 6 pm, renowned businessman Sidik Anwarali Sumra, 48, drove into Junju village to assess land he had intended to buy.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. We're ready for Kiambaa poll, says IEBC

  2. Family agonises over missing son seized by ATPU officers in Lamu

  3. Nakuru seeks to elevate Molo and Gilgil towns to municipalities

  4. Aisha Jumwa murder trial postponed again

  5. PRIME Homa Bay ICU down over staff shortage

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.