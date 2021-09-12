Senate probes salt firms on claims of evading tax

Kensalt Limited

Workers at Kensalt Limited’s salt mines in Magarini Sub-county in Kilifi. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has launched investigations into four salt manufacturers in Kilifi County for allegedly operating illegally.

