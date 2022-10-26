Security beefed up in Kilifi as tourists start arriving for December festivities

Security in Kilifi County has been boosted as the December holidays near.

Kilifi police boss Nelson Taliti said measures had been put in place to ensure safety and security for tourists and the public.

“We thank God because tourists have started flocking our hotels, and we are prepared to provide security to attract more visitors,” he said.

Tourist police were deployed to hotels and other sites while night and day patrols have also been intensified.

“We are also ensuring our roads are safe by reminding motorists to adhere to traffic rules. Also, our main Sabaki roadblock is under 24-hour surveillance,” he added.

Mr Taliti called on the public to report any suspicious people or activities.

Players in the tourism sector are ready for the high season, said Maureen Awuor, chairperson of Kenya Hotelkeepers and Caterers Association.

She added that many hotels were fully booked for the December holidays.

“We are happy that at least the business is back and the hotels are all open, even the ones that had closed down during the Covid-10 pandemic,” she said.

“It is best for the economy, even job opportunities, since most employees are back to work and hotels are in full operation.”

Ms Awuor called on security agencies to be vigilant so as to prevent incidents that could scare away visitors.

She added that more focus should be on beaches and hotels.