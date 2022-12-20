Where students juggle between study and fetching water

As you enter the gate of Mitangani Secondary School in Bamba, Kilifi County, you are met by scenes of yellow 20-liter water jerrycans scattered all over the compound.

For a visitor, one would easily confuse the institution for a water source as hundreds of the jerrycans are already ample evidence.

However, these jerrycans belong to students who have to queue for water after classes.

On a lucky day, if one gets water, they are assured of a shower and a wash of their clothes.

Here, students spend a big part of their time, which would have otherwise been spent doing class work, searching for water.

“It is a story of a community determined to access education, but which is badly affected by lack of access to water,” says Mr Ndurya Mwandoro the school’s deputy principal.

Jerrycans scattered in the compound, a common sight at Mitangani Secondary School in Kilifi. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

No adequate water

With a population of 1,300 students, the mixed secondary school can barely afford adequate water for very basic needs such as drinking and cooking, let alone for students bathing and washing clothes.

Every day the administration spends Sh15,000 to buy 10,000 liters of water which is transported using a bowser.

On this day, the bowser arrived at around 4pm, prompting students to start queuing for this scarce resource. In other regions of the country though, one would imagine that students are either studying, in the field, doing assignments or attending to personal chores.

“Let the boys fetch today because you girls were the ones who fetched water yesterday,” shouts the teacher on duty, as he watches over this activity while seated on a stone at a distance.

“Why doesn’t he want us to fetch water today yet even yesterday I did not get any as the teacher took long in class only for me to find an empty tank?” a girl mumbles as she walks away, sad, carrying an empty jerrycan.

NDMA Kilifi County Drought Response Officer Stephen Musimba (right) and Mitangani Secondary School Deputy Principal Ndurya Mwandoro inspecting one of the three tanks donated by NDMA. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

Snakes

Students have to keep their jerrycans away from dormitories as they risk attracting snakes looking for water.

A dire situation it is.

Instead of spending government funds on development, this school spends the same on catering for water needs and other projects are considered a luxury.

And it is not all about water. The compound is dotted with bundles of firewood, brought by parents in place of school fees.

Goats for fees

Also, within the school compound are several goats and some turkeys, other birds and livestock which are brought by parents to offset school fees balances.

The policy here is simple: Mtoto soma, mzazi lipa (The child learns, the parent pays school fees).

“Parents at home already struggle to get meals for their families let alone raise school fees. We have to receive whatever they bring and value it so that we can keep children learning,” says Mr Mwandoro.

Water vendors sell a 20-liter jerrycan at Sh6, an amount which, though it may seem small to some, is so high that parents who afford to bring the same to their children are considered wealthy.

About 80 percent of the school’s population, Mr Mwandoro notes, is vulnerable, with most of them being orphans, thus worsening their situation.

On our visit, the skies are pregnant and locals, including this school’s community, are filled with hope of possible showers.

Mitangani Secondary School Deputy Principal Ndurya Mwandoro who appealed to well-wishers to help the institution drill a borehole. Photo credit: Rachel Kibui | Nation Media Group

Tanks donation

In a bid to maximise water harvesting, the school has received three tanks from the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) through funding by the European Union (EU).

“Each of the three tanks has a 10,000-liter capacity and is connected to roof guttering. We hope they will be useful during and after the rainy season,” says Stephen Musimba, NDMA Kilifi County Drought Response Officer.

Severe droughts disrupt learning in arid and semi-arid areas (Asals) and contribute to high dropout rates in schools, thus affecting access, equity, and retention in schools. Improving access to water is among interventions recommended in the education sector.

“We support equipping of schools with rainwater harvesting and storage to enable students to remain in school,” says NDMA Chief Executive Officer Lt Col (Rtd) Hared Hassan.

In the last one year, NDMA has given out 47 storage tanks, each with a capacity to store 10,000 liters of water, to various institutions across select Asal counties.

Other interventions include construction of masonry tanks, fuel subsidies to strategic boreholes to ease burden of the cost of water for communities, provision of submersible pumps, spare parts and repairs of boreholes and desilting of water pans and dams.

The NDMA CEO says the authority is working with the school and partners in the county steering group to explore long-term solutions to the water problem.

It would cost Sh3 million to drill a borehole and another Sh1.5 million to desalinate it. However, Mr Mwandoro says that if they got well-wishers to drill the borehole, the school would make efforts to facilitate desalination.