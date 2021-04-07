Scores killed in Malindi road crash

At least 14 people died in a road crash on the Malindi-Mombasa Highway on Wednesday morning.

The crash involved a Muhsin bus and a Sabaki T shuttle at Kwa Shume near Kizingo, in Kilifi county.

Malindi sub county medical superintendent Joab Gayo said all the 14 bodies were taken to the facility's mortuary for preservation.

Residents gather outside Malindi Sub County hospital mortuary following reports that 14 people were killed in a dawn road accident involving a bus and a minibus at Kwa Shume near Kizingo, along Mombasa- Malindi Highway. Photo credit: Charles Lwanga I Nation Media Group.

"We admitted 18 casualties in the facility, of whom six were in critical condition," he said adding "those injured were 14 male and four female."

However, Dr Gayo said some of injured were rushed to private facilities at Tawfique Hospital and Star hospital in Malindi for treatment.