Revealed: Final tragic moments before Malindi aircraft crash that killed three 

A routine training flight turned tragic on the afternoon of January 10 when a light aircraft crashed in the Kwachocha area along the Mombasa-Malindi Highway, claiming three lives and leaving three others injured.

The ill-fated Cessna 172 plane, which departed Malindi Airport at 2:50pm, was on a ferry flight to Nairobi with a crew comprising a captain, an instructor, and a student pilot.

However, the journey took a catastrophic turn just minutes after take-off. According to the captain, who survived the crash, everything seemed normal at first despite the challenging weather conditions.

"The winds from the ocean side were strong, but the aircraft powered up just fine," the pilot, who requested not to be named as investigations are still going on, told Nation.Africa.

Trouble began as the aircraft ascended and made a right turn. The engine suddenly failed mid-air, leaving the crew with limited options

The plane crash-landed, killing three bystanders on impact — a boda boda rider named Felix Hamisi, his passenger Naomi Chitsaka, the Mashamba Primary School head teacher, and another rider, Vincent Kasena Ruwa.

Police officers and members of the public at the scene where a light aircraft crash landed and killed three people on the Mombasa-Malindi Highway on January 10, 2025. Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

All the three people on the plane survived. They were rushed to Tawfiq Hospital for treatment.

The instructor was treated and discharged on Friday while the pilot and the trainee were discharged on Saturday morning. They were reportedly referred to Nairobi for further treatment at Avenue Hospital.

After the crash, the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Director General Emile Arao said government agencies are on the site to establish the cause of the accident.

At Mashamba Primary School in Ganda, the residents and community mourned the loss of their head teacher, Ms Chitsaka.

The primary school head was on her way to prepare for a promotion interview when she met her death, the school’s deputy head teacher, Ms Mwaka Rubea said.

Witnesses said the propeller slashed off Ms Chitsaka’s head.

Having lost a leg in a road traffic accident in 2017, Ms Chitsaka often used the services of Hamisi to go about many of her errands.

"She is a fighter; she lost her leg in a road accident in 2017. The worst thing is that she died such a painful death,” said Ms Rubea, who described her boss as loving, hardworking and humble.

"The Mashamba family loved her and we would wish that she was still alive. She disclosed to me that she was preparing to retire next year (2026)," Ms Rubea said.

Ms Chitsaka’s eldest child Stephen Mwagona, 26, said he was in his Cyber café when he received news about his mother's death around 3pm.

"Losing my mother is the worst tragedy that has happened to me. She was my close friend," Mr Mwagona said.

Mr Mwagona disclosed that just three days before he mother died, she had been in involved in a motorbike accident.

He recounted how he was riding her mother to work that morning when their motorcycle slid on the slippery road and they fell sustaining minor injuries.

"My mother's accident will hurt us forever and we appeal for justice," he added.

Ms Chitsaka has left behind four children - two sons and two daughters.

Mr Mwagona, said his father was still in shock and not in a position to speak much.

"I don't know who broke the news about the death to my father because he already had the information when I called him and that is when I confirmed the tragic news," he said.

Ms Janet Tsuma, a relative, said the 2017 road accident shocked the family and the family supported Ms Chitsaka to recovery and she resumed her work.

Ms Tsuma said the family has waited in vain for justice over the road accident and she now Ms Chitsaka will go to her grave with no answers.

"We fought for justice in vain and our dear Naomi forgave the culprit though it pained her,” Ms Tsuma said.

Hamisi, the 36-year-old boda boda rider, who is also the founder and Vice secretary of Ganda Boda boda Sacco (Gabosa), was described by friends and family as a humble, hardworking, diligent and caring man.

According to his wife, Hamisi has left behind two children aged seven and another turning two in March.

"I last saw him on that Friday at 2pm before he left to go and pick his client. That was the last time I saw him alive. While at home on that day, he spent time with his daughter, fed her and played together before meeting his death," Ms Loice Reuben said.

She recalled how her late husband had told her that the year 2025 would be a blessing to them.

“This year will be a successful one. We won't wait until June,” she recalls being told by her husband.

She also said her late husband told her he was planning to go to Kuwait and was also processing papers to apply for a US Greencard visa.

Francis Ushuru, a youth leader at Ganda Ward, who went to school with Hamisi and later worked with him, appealed for justice for the family.

“We are deeply hurt. Felix lost his life while on duty. We are asking the relevant authorities to grant his young family justice," Mr Ushuru said.

At the home of Vincent Ruwa in Talatha Mtaka Teni Village, his wife Saumu Luvuno, is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of her husband, who was the family's pillar of hope, especially as their child was set to start school this year.

“We heard about a plane crash at Kwachocha that claimed three lives, but we didn’t know my husband was involved. My husband always comes home by 8pm, but that night, he didn’t show up. I tried calling him, but his phone went unanswered,” said Ms Luvuno.

She said a fellow rider, who usually worked the night shift with her husband’s motorbike, came home looking for him, only to find he hadn’t returned.

“We didn’t give up. We searched for him at the police station without success and were advised to check at the mortuary,” she narrated.

She only learnt of the devastating news after they got to the mortuary.

"At the mortuary, we identified his charred body by a silver ring on his thumb and a wristband. The last time we were with him was during breakfast. It is heartbreaking that he was on his way to meet his death. We had many plans as a family. He was supposed to take our child to school. His death came unannounced. He left without saying goodbye,” the bereaved wife said.

Israel Yeri Kombe, the Tezo Stars Team Manager, praised Ruwa as a passionate footballer and a reliable central defender.