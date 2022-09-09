Reprieve for sacked casual workers as Mung'aro orders reinstatement

Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro has reinstated casual workers after the County Public Service Board terminated their services last Wednesday.

Mr Mung’aro said the move was a gross violation of human rights and against the labour laws, blaming the board for scheming to taint the image of his administration.

In a letter seen by the Nation.africa from the board to acting County Executives in charge of Finance, Economic Planning and Devolution, it dismissed the workers pending the planned verification and vetting exercise.

But the county said the board failed to understand its mandate in the management of the affairs of the county.

“We have a board keen on introducing a culture of impunity and anarchy on the management of the affairs of Kilifi while attempting to usurp the powers of the Governor and County Executive, in contravention of section 30 and 34 of the County Government Act,” he said.

Mr Mung’aro faulted the board for failing to advise the county government accordingly on the matter saying its decision to lay off workers was guided by political and partisan interests despite the staff genuinely continuing to serve the people of Kilifi.

He added that sometimes the casuals have worked for months without their dues.

“Section 59 of the County Government Act elaborately outlines the function and powers of the County Public Service Board, which do not include arbitrary recruitment or dismissal of county employees. The board can only provide advisories to the County Government under section 59(1)(g) and section (59) (1)(h)of the Act,” he said.

The Governor said most of the casual workers have been working under challenging conditions, and arbitrarily and unilaterally terminating their services was uncalled for.

"It is a calculated move to taint the image of my administration before the eyes of the people of Kilifi who overwhelmingly gave me the mandate as

governor,” he stated.

He, however, acknowledged the presence of ghost workers in the county and said that would not lead to the sacking of all casual workers.

“We cannot have a situation where critical county government services are paralysed even for a day due to the evident incompetence of the board,” he said.

The county government has also instituted a comprehensive audit of the workers.

“I want to assure you that we will follow due process and stern legal action taken against those found culpable for misappropriating public funds in the name of casual and volunteers,” Mr Mung’aro said.



















