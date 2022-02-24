Programme seeks to entice young people into vocational training

BY MAUREEN ONGALA

The Kilifi County government has partnered with Pwani University and Startup Africa to boost technical and vocational training.

Education and ICT Executive Rachael Musyoki said misconceptions about TVETs need to be dispelled as some think of them as an unattractive educational option compared with university education.

Ms Musyoki said innovation is key to creating job opportunities for young people.

“We want to support the youth to be innovative and come up with ideas that will help them in their life and also have programmes that respond to evolving labour demands," she said during a one-day exhibition at Pwani University on Wednesday.

About 15 polytechnics participated, displaying their skills in fashion and design, welding and artwork.

But Ms Musyoki said TVETs in Kilifi had recorded low enrolments even with many unskilled youths in the community, adding that some of them were averse to long courses.

She said awareness programmes were changing attitudes, though, and young people were coming out to take short-term courses.

“We are therefore obliged to introduce short courses, and the youth are now registering, meaning they understand that the institutions are not for failures,” she said.

“This is also driven by the need to align the sector with the development ambitions of the county and country.”

Some 41 youth polytechnics in Kilifi have 5,400 students, an increase from 3,000 in the last two years.

Ms Musyoki said the county government wants to increase the number to at least 10,000.

Key in the new partnership with Startup Africa is the introduction of courses on the blue economy, the mainstay of Coast people.

The programmes by the Jumuiya ya Kaunti za Pwani economic bloc, with support from the European Union, are taught at the Gede, Kakuyuni and Mariakani polytechnics.

Startup Africa CEO Erastus Mong’are said they had empowered young people in entrepreneurship and innovation since 2013.

“Vocational training and learning is the way to go. If we look at the future of our country and the African countries compared to developed nations, (the latter) have invested much in engaging their young people and citizens in anything technical,” he said.

“We do not want to be the people or a country that always goes outside to bring in technology, and we can do it locally.”

Pwani University Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub chairperson Dr Flora Kidero applauded the partnership and said it would help identify industry needs and align vocational training accordingly.