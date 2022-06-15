Prisoner fractures leg in failed escape

A 22-year-old prisoner is recuperating at the Malindi Sub-County Hospital after fracturing his leg while attempting to escape from police custody.

Mr Robert Kahindi was under the escort of officers in a police vehicle while being taken to Mtangani GK Prison.

He had earlier been charged in the Malindi Court with theft.

But on reaching near the hospital, he jumped from the moving vehicle according to a police report.

“He landed on his right leg. As a result, he sustained a fracture and was rushed to hospital for treatment,” the police report states.

Malindi police boss John Kemboi said the matter is under investigation.

Mr Kahindi is under tight security at the hospital.