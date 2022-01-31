Police, Kanu tussle over land both claim to own

The Administration Police and political party Kanu are embroiled in a dispute over the ownership of a quarter-acre plot hosting a police camp in Kilifi town.

The AP says it is the bona fide owner as the political party did not exist in the region when the government set up the police camp.

The land has houses for officers, a church and a police canteen recently opened by Masoud Mwinyi, director of logistics at the Administration Police headquarters.

Mr Mwinyi said the AP has owned the land since before independence.

“The structures here show that they existed before we got independence and police officers (lived) here,” he said.

The AP boss said they were working with the county government to secure their property, including the land, and process title deeds for the assets.

Kilifi County Commissioner Kutswa Olaka said he has a letter from the party claiming ownership of the land.

But he brushed off the claims, arguing that, as an administrator, he is the guarantor of public properties in the county on behalf of the National Treasury Cabinet secretary.

“You cannot tell me that the land does not belong to the police, while all these buildings were built before any of us here was born,” he said.

“The camp existed before the formation of the political party. How then is it possible that the party was formed and found the AP camp in existence and it owned the land?”

He argued that even if Kanu owned the land, the law is clear on how to address such matters when a person has stayed on land he does not legally own for many years.

“Even if you go to the National Land Commission, the land belongs to the Administration Police,” said Mr Olaka, warning that legal action would be taken against cartels with the habit of grabbing public land and property belonging to the government.

He added: “There are people who have grabbed houses that senior and junior public servants should be staying in, and they are now claiming that they bought them.

“I want to assure public servants, including police officers, that no house is going to be grabbed, as long as I am the county commissioner of Kilifi.”

Mr Olaka said his office had asked the government department to submit a list of people claiming the houses.

“We will engage the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), and they will ask them how they acquired the properties,” he added.

But Alex Mwanza, the Kanu organising secretary in Kilifi, maintained the land belongs to the party.

He said the party and the AP are in several disputes that saw the two parties convene several meetings to address the matter.

Mr Mwanza told the Nation the disputes started after the AP wanted to process a title deed for the land with plans to erect a perimeter wall.

Kanu then established that the AP had encroached on the land belonging to the party.

He dismissed the allegations of the two senior government officials and said the AP had failed to prove that they owned the land.

“The plot, PDP number 37 of Kilifi County, is a genuine property of the Kanu party,” Mr Mwanza said, adding that the new AP canteen sits on the disputed portion of the land.

“I asked them not to construct the canteen until we solved the issues, but the AP ignored (the request) and went ahead to build the structure,” he added.

Mr Mwanza said the party plans to move to court to challenge the police on the ownership of the land.