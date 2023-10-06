Police cancel televangelist Ezekiel Odero’s Kilifi crusade, again

The misfortunes of popular televangelist Ezekiel Odero of the New Life International Centre continued on Thursday after police in Kilifi for the second time in a week stopped a five-day mega crusade he had planned to hold along the Kilifi-Mombasa highway.

Last week, Kilifi North Sub County Police Commander Kenneth Maina said they could not allow the crusade to take place at Kwa Kenga wa Mumba farm in Mwezang'ombe area because they had not been notified within the legal time frame.

The preacher was supposed to hold his crusade from last week, Wednesday, September 27, to Sunday, October 1, but postponed it to this week after the police advised him to notify them in time.

Since last Friday, the crusade has been widely publicised on various media platforms; the preacher's followers were also seen distributing flyers to the public inviting them to the 'Kilifi Revival Crusade'.

The church had even put up banners along major and busy roads in Kilifi town to advertise the event.

In a charitable move, the church distributed food donations of maize flour, beans and cooking oil ahead of the crusade, which began on Wednesday.

On Thursday morning, the Kilifi North Sub County Police Commander wrote a letter to the preacher informing him that his request to hold the crusade had been denied due to security concerns.

"It's true we have stopped the crusade due to security issues that we cannot disclose, but we had a talk with Pastor Ezekiel's lawyer Danstan Omari today morning (Thursday) over the issues and he understood the reason behind our move and promised to follow up the issues," said Mr Maina.

Without explanation

A press conference scheduled by the preacher's representatives was cancelled at the last minute without explanation.

The letter stated, "Be notified that your request to hold the said crusade/prayers has been declined due to security reasons. Any further meeting or gathering held on the same grounds will be considered illegal and unlawful."

Some followers, who had attended Wednesday's crusade, said they had seen a police vehicle full of officers on their way home in the evening. However, they said they were unaware of the officers' motives.

Officers from Kilifi Police Station and Ngerenya Police Post arrived at around 9am on Thursday and ordered those who had attended the crusade to leave. Witnesses told the Nation that Mr Odero had not arrived at the time.

By evening, more than a dozen armed policemen were still scattered around the field, led by Mr Maina, as tents were dismantled and a bus was seen carrying worshippers who had travelled from far and wide.

A number of crusades planned by the preacher, who attracts large crowds from across the country and internationally, have previously been halted after the state linked him to controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie, who is in detention over the Shakahola deaths.