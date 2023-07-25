Police arrest house help suspected of killing Kilifi official as she flees to Uganda

A domestic worker suspected of stabbing Kilifi's Blue Economy boss Rahab Karisa to death has been arrested.

According to the investigating officer who we cannot name as he is not authorised to talk to the media, the suspect, Ms Diana Wanyonyi, was arrested at the Busia border on Tuesday while trying to cross into Uganda at around 3am.

"She was on a motorcycle that she had hired to take her to Uganda. When the rider realised that she was suspected of committing a crime and was running away, he alerted the police officers at the border," the police source said.

Ms Wanyonyi was detained at the border until 6am when detectives from Busia (DCI) arrived.

She was then taken to Busia Police Station where she recorded her statement before being transferred to Kilifi for court proceedings to commence.

Jetted back into the country

Preliminary investigations revealed that Karisa was stabbed to death by her house help at around 5am on Thursday at her home in Mnarani Classic Estate, Kilifi.

Before her death, Karisa had jetted back into the country from Italy.

She left the country for Italy on July 12 with other Kilifi leaders, including Deputy Governor Flora Chibule and CEC for Agriculture, Livestock and Blue Economy Chula Mwagona, where they were attending a workshop on sustainable management of coastal areas and blue communities.

Karisa's brother, Antony Kahindi Kenga, said family meetings were underway to prepare for the funeral, which is expected to take place on Saturday.