Police allowed to detain house help suspected of killing Kilifi official for 14 days

Diana Naliaka alias Sarah Nekesa

Ms Diana Naliaka alias Sarah Nekesa (in yellow trousers), a house help suspected of murdering Kilifi Chief Officer for Blue Economy Rahab Karisa (in yellow) being escorted to court on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group
By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Kilifi Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku has allowed police to detain murder suspect Diana Naliaka alias Sarah Nekesa Barasa for for 14 days.

Ms Naliaka, a house help, is suspected of stabbing to death her employer, Kilifi Chief Officer for Blue Economy Rahab Karisa.

She will be held at the Kilifi Police Station pending investigations.

The case will come up for mention on August 17.

She was arraigned on the same day that the late chief officer's requiem mass will be held at her maternal home in Mwanamwinga Ward, Kaloleni Constituency.

More follows

