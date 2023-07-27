Police allowed to detain house help suspected of killing Kilifi official for 14 days
Kilifi Senior Principal Magistrate Justus Kituku has allowed police to detain murder suspect Diana Naliaka alias Sarah Nekesa Barasa for for 14 days.
Ms Naliaka, a house help, is suspected of stabbing to death her employer, Kilifi Chief Officer for Blue Economy Rahab Karisa.
She will be held at the Kilifi Police Station pending investigations.
The case will come up for mention on August 17.
She was arraigned on the same day that the late chief officer's requiem mass will be held at her maternal home in Mwanamwinga Ward, Kaloleni Constituency.
