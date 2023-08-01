Pastor Ezekiel in mega plan to build university, huge hospital on Kilifi land

Embattled televangelist Ezekiel Odero is constructing a university and a hospital, set to be the second largest in the Coast region, at his Mavueni land which also houses his mega-church in Kilifi County.

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report submitted to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) on August 1 shows that his church, New Life Prayer Centre, intends to construct a university and other educational institutions.

“It will comprise of a university block (learning and training facilities), commercial centre (mall), and accommodation facilities (students’ hostels and staff quarters). The institution will house a primary school, junior and senior school, [and a] university hospital with a 600-bed capacity,” states the notice published in the dailies.

The notice requires the public to submit comments on the EIA study report for the construction on the property.

The proposed hospital is set to be the second largest after Mombasa's Coast Teaching and Referral Hospital, which has over 700 bed capacity.

Other proposed amenities in the Mavueni land include a water pan with an estimated water volume of 210,000 cubic metres, a wastewater management system, (bio digester system), a chapel with a capacity of 500 congregants, dormitories, a school hall, a sports field and an Olympic-size swimming pool on the plot L.R. No. Kilifi/Vyambani/21,150,151,152,153, and 588 in Mavueni area.

Nema directed the contractor to provide mitigation measures for occupational health and safety hazards at the workplace, land degradation, loss of flora and fauna, loss of heritage, and cultural and historical values.

Pastor Ezekiel, as he is popularly known, is being investigated for alleged involvement in human organ trafficking and money laundering through his church and church-registered companies and assisting suicide, after he was associated with controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie, the key suspect in the Shakahola cult deaths. The Shakahola death toll has reached over 425 and is foreseen to continue rising as investigations and excavations on suspected grave sites continue.

Both Mackenzie and Pastor Ezekiel are under investigation for the offences of, aiding suicide, murder, abduction, radicalisation, genocide, crimes against humanity, child cruelty, fraud and money laundering and for being accessories before or after the fact.

On April 27, Pastor Ezekiel was arrested and later set free on May 4 after the state failed to prove how his freedom would hamper the collection of evidence, including DNA samples from the bodies of the victims of the Shakahola cult deaths.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Joe Omido ruled that the state had failed to prove how the televangelist would interfere with the medical procedures while free.

The magistrate also said the state failed to provide the status of the progress of the investigations and whether or not the statements of the witnesses had been recorded.

“The respondent shall be admitted to a bond of Sh3 million with one surety of a similar amount or on an alternative cash bail of Sh1.5 million. The bond or bail terms granted above shall subsist until the respondent is formally charged and or until the investigations are completed,” he said.

The magistrate also ordered that Pastor Ezekiel shall not make comments or discuss in public any matters concerning the events relating to what is now commonly referred to as the Shakahola massacre.

“The respondent shall report to the investigating officer once a week on a day of the week or time of the day to be agreed upon by the state counsel and the defence counsel. Parties to the case will be at liberty to apply for the closure of this once investigations are complete,” he said.

Pastor Ezekiel began preaching at Majaoni in Mombasa County more than 15 years ago and as his congregation grew, he sourced for a bigger property to accommodate them.

The preacher then began building his New Life Church Centre, which sits on a 65-acre parcel of land after acquiring the property.

He boasts a huge following within East Africa, with faithful from all denominations including Hindus, Muslims and Christians.

On the property where the church sits, there is also a helipad, a lodge with a bed capacity of over 200, a high-end restaurant, a petrol station, two financial institutions, and a mini market.

In a past interview, Kilifi International School Principal Jonah Alwiga said the school built by the preacher began operations in February, offering an international curriculum.

The school charges Sh250,000 per term for tuition.

The school currently has seven students and more are set to be enrolled in September when the new academic year begins. It offers kindergarten, primary, secondary, high school and A-levels.

The school will have a capacity of over 2,000 students, offering UK-based curricula including Cambridge and Pearson.

Pastor Ezekiel said the school will be the largest international school on the Coast with an airstrip under construction for aviation courses.

“A church must have facilities to help people,” he said.

Some 50,000 people attend his services every Sunday. The church’s capacity is 45,000.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro are among leaders that defended the preacher from the allegations linked to Shakahola.