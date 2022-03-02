Panel seeks views of media workers on proposed regulations

Cameramen from different media houses record events during a past event. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A media task force has embarked on public hearings for journalists to submit their views on the Kenya Media Policy Guidelines, 2009.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.