Panel seeks views of media workers on proposed regulations

A media task force has embarked on public hearings for journalists to submit their views on the Kenya Media Policy Guidelines, 2009.

The team yesterday engaged journalists in Kilifi and collected views and suggestions that will eventually guide media operations in the country.

“We want to reach many stakeholders to give us their views, and the policy would be implemented in the next 10 years depending on how the government will want it done,” said task force chairperson Henry Maina.

Mr Maina said the panel was engaging journalists countrywide to listen to them and get direct views to improve the industry and working environment.

He added that the new policies would govern the industry into the future.

“The existing policy expired (and) was in place from 2009 to 2019. It is important for the country to ensure we have another policy,” said Mr Maina.

The officials also explained that a new law is needed because the expired policy was adopted before the 2010 Constitution.

He emphasised that it is time for the media industry in Kenya to be responsible and respected on the African continent and the world.

He added that it is time for the media industry to be productive by providing job opportunities to many Kenyans and improving the quality of news.

The task force was formed in October last year by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

The government is also working to contain fake news through the new policy. It also wants to review the Media Council Act and the Kenya Information and Communication Act to ensure that each regulator works within their mandate while protected by the law.

It aims to stop conflicts among regulators and protect journalists.