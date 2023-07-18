Not so fast: Tanzania cancels Pastor Ezekiel's crusade in Arusha

New Life Church preacher Ezekiel Odero, popularly known as Pastor Ezekiel, suffered a blow after a crusade in Arusha, Tanzania, was cancelled at the last minute on Sunday.

Hundreds of believers had gathered at Ngarenaro Primary School in anticipation of the much-hyped crusade.

But they were left frustrated after the Arusha District Defence and Security Committee revoked the crusade's permit.

Some believers who had travelled all the way from Kenya and others from districts bordering Arusha protested the cancellation.

The pastor had been due to preach at the weekend meeting with Soni Nabii, his host, a Tanzanian preacher.

Worshippers had arrived from various parts of East Africa and other countries, but police arrived at the venue and ordered everyone to leave immediately.

Arusha regional police commander Justine Masejo said they had to act after receiving information about the meeting.

And the director of Arusha Municipality, Mr Juma Hamsini, gave four reasons for revoking the permit that had previously allowed the meeting.

One of the reasons is Pastor Ezekiel's alleged association with Paul Mackenzie, a key suspect in the Shakahola cult deaths, which by Monday evening had reached 403.

Mr Hamsini said that because Pastor Ezekiel had been named over deaths in Kenya, welcoming him to Arusha could lead to a public misunderstanding.

The preacher is also being investigated for alleged involvement in human organ trafficking, money laundering through his church and church-registered companies, and assisting suicide.

The preacher was released on bail by the court, which also ordered him to report to the offices of the Directorate of Criminal Investigation every two weeks.

In addition to the criminal charges, Mr Hamsini said: "The procedure for getting a permit from the city is that you have to start with the director, but what happened here was that the letter was handed over by the Culture Department until the officer in charge gave the permit on my behalf without my knowledge."

Earlier, Arusha City Culture Officer Lucy Jilanga had said they had approved a three-day gospel crusade at Ngarenaro school grounds this week, but ended the call before confirming whether she was aware that Pastor Ezekiel was among the preachers.

Another reason given for the cancellation was that the ground to be used for the crusade was a school and pupils were sitting their exams.

Another reason given was that the meeting could not go ahead because of fears of the spread of typhoid fever in some areas of the city.

Ngarenaro Ward Councillor Isaya Doita added that when he contacted the school management, they said they had not been informed of the crusade.

Pastor Ezekiel was reluctant to speak to the media about the uncertainty, but it emerged that he had been consulting with the Arusha District Defence and Security Committee until Sunday evening.

Earlier last week, however, he told the press that he had no connection with any pastor who had caused the deaths of worshippers.