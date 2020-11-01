Nine dead after matatu and lorry collide head-on in Kilifi

Nine people died Sunday when a matatu and a lorry collided on Kaloleni-Mazeras highway in Rabai Constituency, Kilifi County.

Kaloleni Member of Parliament Paul Katana said the accident took place at Bondora at about 3pm as the matatu headed to Kaloleni town from Mombasa County.

The victims were seven adults and two children.

The lorry matatu that was involved in an accident on Kaloleni-Mazeras highway in Rabai Constituency, Kilifi County, on November 1, 2020. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group

“The accident happened two kilometres from where I was - on the border of Kaloleni and Rabai. The lorry and the matatu collided head-on. The nine bodies have been taken to Makadara mortuary ,” Mr Katana told the Nation.

He said survivors were taken to different health facilities after first aid was administered.

The wreckage of the matatu that was involved in an accident on Kaloleni-Mazeras highway in Rabai Constituency, Kilifi County, on November 1, 2020. Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group

The MP noted that there has been public outcry about the area, which has been marked as a black spot.

“Drivers are always speeding yet there are no bumps," he said, adding he asked the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to act quickly.

Kilifi County Police Commander Stephen Matu confirmed the accident but said he was yet to receive the official report.

