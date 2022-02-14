New trial for traffic police ex-boss in unexplained wealth case

Former Malindi Traffic Base commander Gabriel Mulei will be tried afresh over his failure to declare more than Sh1.5 million to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mombasa High Court Judge Ann Ong’injo has referred back to the Magistrate Court the case in which Mr Mulei was charged with five counts of submitting misleading information to the EACC.

The orders followed an appeal by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, who had protested against Mr Mulei’s acquittal.

“The trial court’s file is hereby referred back to the (Mombasa) chief magistrate’s court for directions and determination,” the judge said.

Mr Mulei was charged in 2012 with five offences of submitting misleading information in a wealth declaration form.

He was charged that on November 26, 2009, when he was a chief inspector of police working as the traffic base commander in Malindi, he knowingly submitted misleading information in the wealth declaration form by not declaring Sh1.5 million he held in his accounts at Equity, Barclays (now Absa) and Co-operative banks.

Mr Mulei was also charged that he did not declare two motor vehicles that he owned.

EACC investigator Mutembei Nyaga had told the lower court that he was instructed to look into complaints that Mr Mulei had received illegal wealth by extorting matatu operators in Malindi.

Several documents including bank statements seized from his residence formed part of the evidence against him.

Insurance stickers for various motor vehicles and utility bills had been confiscated from his home.

The EACC then sent a letter to the Public Service Commission requesting Mr Mulei’s wealth declaration form.

The EACC said the millions in Mr Mulei’s three bank accounts were not indicated in the wealth declaration form. Mr Abdulhamid Farooque, who was handed Mr Mulei’s file, said he discovered this anomaly after analysing the documents.

“All the bank balances were not declared in the wealth declaration form,” he said.

But Senior Principal Magistrate Richard Odenyo, who heard the case, acquitted Mr Mulei in 2015 on the grounds that the consent of the

DPP had not been obtained before the case started.

The magistrate also considered the evidence of eight prosecution witnesses and found that the accused had no case to answer.

Aggrieved by the acquittal, the DPP filed an appeal in the High Court and sought a retrial.

State counsel Edgar Mulamula argued that no direct written consent is needed from the DPP in anti-corruption cases or in offences relating to the Public Officers Ethics Act.

He also said that the trial magistrate was wrong to conclude that failure to provide a written consent voided the charges.

“The court failed to make any finding on the evidence of nine witnesses or on the exhibits produced. From the proceedings, it is evident that the state made a strong case against Mr Mulei,” Mr Mulamula said.

Through his advocate Jared Magolo, Mr Mulei opposed the appeal, noting that what prosecutors relied on was simply the form and the existence of bank accounts and motor vehicles said to belong to him.

“There was no attempt to establish if the form was truly the one submitted by Mr Mulei. The prosecution had not made out a case to answer for reasons that consent of the DPP to prosecute had not been obtained,” Mr Magolo said.

Mr Magolo also argued that the dismissal of the charges against his client was based on good law and a good interpretation of the law, adding that the prosecution case is weak and an acquittal is still inevitable.

Justice Ong’injo agreed with the state, noting that there is no requirement for consent, written or otherwise, from the DPP to prosecute.

“This court finds that the trial magistrate erroneously concluded that consent of the DPP is required to prosecute offenders under the Public Officer Ethics Act and Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act,” she said