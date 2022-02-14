New trial for traffic police ex-boss in unexplained wealth case

Mombasa Law Courts.


Photo credit: Laban Walloga | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Former Malindi Traffic Base commander Gabriel Mulei will be tried afresh over his failure to declare more than Sh1.5 million to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

