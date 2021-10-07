New Artemia farming method offers path out of poverty for Kilifi residents

Artemia farming Kilifi

Members of the Kadzuhoni Farmers Self-Help group preparing ponds for Artemia farming.

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Maureen Ongala

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Residents of Kadzuhoni in Magarini, Kilifi County, have begun their journey out of poverty after Maseno University and the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (Kemfri) reintroduced Artemia farming to produce fish feeds.

