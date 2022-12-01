Mudavadi calls for fast-tracking of land processes at registries

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has challenged stakeholders in the land sector to ensure there are no delays in processes at the land registries, in order to unlock an estimated Sh100 billion to the economy.

Mr Mudavadi said that processes at the Lands registries have blocked the growth of business in the country hence the need to remove delays.

“There are inordinate delays in processing of instruments that a required to unlock financial resources or propel certain transactions,” said Mr Mudavadi.

The Prime CS made the remarks during a conference in Kilifi County to celebrate 10 years since the establishment of the Environment and Land Court in the country.

Mr Mudavadi said there is need for stakeholders to critically dialogue with the government to ensure that resources are released into the economy because there is delay in land registries.

“If you want to spur the economy, generate jobs boost our earnings at the nation we must unlock these resources,” said Mr Mudavadi.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said that it is time to reflect on the journey the court has travelled over the last 10 years.

"We must ask ourselves whether the ELC has lived up to the expectations of Kenyans in creating a specialized court focused on redressing environmental and land conflicts,” said Justice Koome.

Environment and Land Court Presiding Judge Oscar Angote said that the court has dealt with critical issues to uphold the rule of law on issues relating to land among them protection of properties.

Justice Angote further said that among the challenges facing the court include lack of an updated Act of Parliament, limited capacity on training and human capacity.

President of the Law Society of Kenya Mr Eric Theuri said that the challenge facing the court is ensuring that there is greater confidence in it, timely resolution of disputes and misuse of court orders and evictions.

“Digitisation of the court will also go a long way in improving court processes,” said Mr Theuri.

At the moment, there are 37 Environment and Land Courts in the country with 53 judges.

During the conference, the court also launched its 2023-2027 Strategic Plan that will guide its operations for the period.

Justice Angote said that the process of formulating the strategic plan has given the court opportunity to take stock of past successes and failures.